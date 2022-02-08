IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.31

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.31 and traded as low as $1.17. IZEA Worldwide shares last traded at $1.21, with a volume of 318,958 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered IZEA Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $75.02 million, a P/E ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 2.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.82.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.61 million during the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts expect that IZEA Worldwide, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IZEA. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in IZEA Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,416,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IZEA Worldwide by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,687,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after acquiring an additional 425,760 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in IZEA Worldwide by 11,976.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 400,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 397,133 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in IZEA Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $487,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in IZEA Worldwide by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 984,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 146,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc engages in the creation and operation of online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators under IZEAx platform. It automates influencer marketing and custom content development, which allows brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. The company was founded by Edward Hans Murphy in February 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

