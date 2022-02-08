Jazz Resources (CVE:JZR) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Jazz Resources Inc. (CVE:JZR)’s share price fell 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.70. 24,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the average session volume of 10,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.42 million and a P/E ratio of -12.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.73.
Jazz Resources Company Profile (CVE:JZR)
