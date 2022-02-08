Jazz Resources (CVE:JZR) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Jazz Resources Inc. (CVE:JZR)’s share price fell 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.70. 24,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the average session volume of 10,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.42 million and a P/E ratio of -12.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.73.

Jazz Resources Inc, a junior mining resource company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds interests in the Teddy Glacier and Spider properties located in the Revelstoke mining district of British Columbia, Canada. The company is headquartered in White Rock, Canada.

