Jet2’s (JET2) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Jet2 (LON:JET2)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 1,650 ($22.31) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.01% from the company’s current price.

JET2 has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,580 ($21.37) price target on shares of Jet2 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,580 ($21.37) price target on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

JET2 opened at GBX 1,352.35 ($18.29) on Monday. Jet2 has a 1-year low of GBX 916.60 ($12.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,573.22 ($21.27). The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.65. The company has a market capitalization of £2.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,144.69.

In related news, insider Philip Hugh Meeson sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,050 ($14.20), for a total value of £4,725,000 ($6,389,452.33).

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, and non-ticket retail activities.

