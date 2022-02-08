John Laing Infrastructure Fund (LON:JLIF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $142.60

John Laing Infrastructure Fund Limited (LON:JLIF) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 142.60 ($1.93) and traded as low as GBX 142.60 ($1.93). John Laing Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at GBX 142.60 ($1.93), with a volume of 4,631 shares traded.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 142.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 142.60.
John Laing Infrastructure Fund Company Profile (LON:JLIF)
Further Reading
- onsemi Bottoms, Institutional Activity Turns Bullish
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
- Bottom Fishing For Johnson Outdoors
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Abbott Stock is an Oversold Play
Receive News & Ratings for John Laing Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Laing Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.