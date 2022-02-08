Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target Lowered to $86.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $89.00 to $86.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on JCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.93.

Shares of JCI traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,063,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,184,511. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $50.97 and a 12 month high of $81.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.12.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $2,507,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $48,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,033 shares of company stock valued at $5,133,297. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

