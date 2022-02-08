Johnston Press (LON:JPR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.55

Johnston Press plc (LON:JPR) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2.55 ($0.03) and traded as high as GBX 2.75 ($0.04). Johnston Press shares last traded at GBX 2.75 ($0.04), with a volume of 65,000 shares changing hands.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.75 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.55.
Johnston Press Company Profile (LON:JPR)
Featured Stories
- onsemi Bottoms, Institutional Activity Turns Bullish
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
- Bottom Fishing For Johnson Outdoors
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Abbott Stock is an Oversold Play
Receive News & Ratings for Johnston Press Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnston Press and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.