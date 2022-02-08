Journey Advisory Group LLC Has $10.89 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,636 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 3.5% of Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Yale University bought a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 914.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management increased its position in Microsoft by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

MSFT opened at $300.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $224.26 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $320.05 and a 200 day moving average of $311.06.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

