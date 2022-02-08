Jupiter Fund Management’s (JUP) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 280 ($3.79) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on JUP. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.46) price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Jupiter Fund Management to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 345 ($4.67) to GBX 290 ($3.92) in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

LON JUP opened at GBX 225.80 ($3.05) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Jupiter Fund Management has a 12 month low of GBX 221.40 ($2.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 309.40 ($4.18). The company has a market cap of £1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 245.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 256.40.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

