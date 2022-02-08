Just Eat Takeaway.com’s (JET) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 6,527 ($88.26) to GBX 6,285 ($84.99) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 7,130 ($96.42) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,683.18 ($117.42).

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

Shares of LON JET opened at GBX 3,426 ($46.33) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of £7.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,934.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,249.73. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52-week low of GBX 3,288 ($44.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,097 ($109.49).

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.