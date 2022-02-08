Kalmar (KALM) Trading 0.7% Lower Over Last Week

Kalmar (CURRENCY:KALM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. One Kalmar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.15 or 0.00002656 BTC on exchanges. Kalmar has a market capitalization of $4.82 million and approximately $99,692.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kalmar has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kalmar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00049185 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,056.20 or 0.07045684 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,510.23 or 1.00307295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00052455 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00055339 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006357 BTC.

About Kalmar

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,186,260 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Kalmar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kalmar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kalmar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kalmar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kalmar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.