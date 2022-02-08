Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) Shares Up 6.5%

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA)’s stock price shot up 6.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.30 and last traded at $7.01. 2,895 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 15,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.58.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Kazia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Get Kazia Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kazia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kazia Therapeutics by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 287,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 53,393 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kazia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kazia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Kazia Therapeutics by 188.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 42,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Kazia Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KZIA)

Kazia Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the development of pharmaceutical drug. The company was founded by Graham Edmund Kelly in March 1994 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kazia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kazia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.