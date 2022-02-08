KEFI Gold and Copper (LON:KEFI) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.23

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc (LON:KEFI)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.23 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 0.70 ($0.01). KEFI Gold and Copper shares last traded at GBX 0.71 ($0.01), with a volume of 6,537,400 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of £20.85 million and a PE ratio of -3.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.23.
In other news, insider John Edward Leach acquired 12,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £125,000 ($169,033.13).
KEFI Gold and Copper Plc engages in the exploration and development of gold and copper deposits in the Arabian-Nubian Shield. The company also explores for precious and base metals, and other minerals. It primarily focuses on developing the Tulu Kapi Gold Project with a probable ore reserve of 1.05 million ounces and mineral resources totaling 1.7 million ounces located in Ethiopia.
