Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.78

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$14.78 and traded as high as C$14.98. Keg Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at C$14.83, with a volume of 13,383 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$168.38 million and a PE ratio of -6.38.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.0946 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. Keg Royalties Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.15%.

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

