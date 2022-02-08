Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Acquired by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 944,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.28% of Kellogg worth $60,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Kellogg by 269.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 25,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE K opened at $61.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.61 and a 52-week high of $68.60.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $5,225,041.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

