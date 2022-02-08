Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 56.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 792,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,841 shares during the period. Flex accounts for 2.6% of Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Flex worth $14,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLEX. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Flex by 339.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Flex in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Flex by 128.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $17.03 on Tuesday. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.06.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Flex had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 3.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Flex Ltd. engages in provision of real-time supply chain insight and logistics services to companies. It operates through the following segments: Communications and Enterprise Compute (CEC), Consumer Technologies Group (CTG), Industrial and Emerging Industries (IEI), High Reliability Solutions (HRS), and Corporate and Others.

