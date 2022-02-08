Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.86.

KEYUF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Keyera from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. reduced their price target on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of KEYUF opened at $23.73 on Tuesday. Keyera has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.43 and a 200-day moving average of $24.06.

Keyera Corp. engages in the operation of assets in the oil and gas industry between the upstream sectors. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquid Infrastructure, and Marketing, and Other. The Gathering and Processing segment includes raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components, primarily natural gas liquids (NGLs), before the sales gas is delivered into long-distance pipeline systems for transportation to end-use markets.

