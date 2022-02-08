KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $16.21

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.21 and traded as low as $15.75. KKR Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $15.82, with a volume of 53,961 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.21.

Get KKR Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000.

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO)

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.