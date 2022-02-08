KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $16.21

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.21 and traded as low as $15.75. KKR Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $15.82, with a volume of 53,961 shares changing hands.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.21.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%.
About KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO)
KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KKR Income Opportunities Fund (KIO)
- MarketBeat Podcast – Stocks Not to Invest In with Will Rhind
- Is Enphase Energy Clearing a Low Bar or a Large Hurdle?
- onsemi Bottoms, Institutional Activity Turns Bullish
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
- Bottom Fishing For Johnson Outdoors
Receive News & Ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.