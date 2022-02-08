KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 102,769 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.25% of KLA worth $128,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Amundi bought a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,227,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in KLA by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,477,803,000 after purchasing an additional 516,588 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in KLA by 262.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 355,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,379,000 after purchasing an additional 257,780 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of KLA by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 558,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $189,560,000 after buying an additional 235,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 411,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,813,000 after buying an additional 213,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Shares of KLAC opened at $375.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $407.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $373.83. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $273.24 and a 52 week high of $457.12. The company has a market capitalization of $56.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.41.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.14. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 20.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 21.62%.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on KLAC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.00.

KLA Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.