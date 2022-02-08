Kornit Digital (KRNT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Kornit Digital has set its Q4 2021 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $86.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.16 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 6.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kornit Digital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KRNT opened at $99.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.98 and a beta of 1.85. Kornit Digital has a 52 week low of $84.21 and a 52 week high of $181.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.43.

A number of analysts recently commented on KRNT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Kornit Digital from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered Kornit Digital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Craig Hallum raised Kornit Digital to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Kornit Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kornit Digital stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,762 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of Kornit Digital worth $8,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

