Krane Funds Advisors LLC Acquires 5,344 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 60.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,344 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apple by 92.6% in the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 43.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.56.

AAPL opened at $171.66 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,991 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,404. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

