Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $110.44

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.44 and traded as low as $104.07. Kubota shares last traded at $104.35, with a volume of 28,612 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kubota from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kubota presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.
The company has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Kubota Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KUBTY)
Kubota Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of agricultural and construction machinery equipment. It operates through the following segments: Machinery, Water and Environment, and Others. The Machinery segment includes agricultural and construction machinery, engines, and agricultural products. The Water and Environment segment provides environmental-related products and pipe-related products such as ductile iron pipes, plastic pipes, valves, and pumps.
