La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.44

Shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.44 and traded as high as $4.80. La Jolla Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $4.60, with a volume of 82,242 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get La Jolla Pharmaceutical alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $126.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.18.

In related news, Director David A. Ramsay purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $38,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kevin C. Tang sold 177,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $664,018.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LJPC. HealthInvest Partners AB boosted its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 207.4% in the fourth quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 830,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 560,000 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 82,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies intended to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Its products portfolio include GIAPREZA and XERAVA. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.