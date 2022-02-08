Lagardère SCA (EPA:MMB) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.07

Lagardère SCA (EPA:MMB)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €23.07 ($26.52) and traded as high as €24.24 ($27.86). Lagardère SCA shares last traded at €24.12 ($27.72), with a volume of 81,263 shares.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of €24.06 and a 200 day moving average price of €23.07.
Lagardère SCA Company Profile (EPA:MMB)
