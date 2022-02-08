Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 203,050 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $8,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,727,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,092,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,501,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,701,000 after purchasing an additional 28,803 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,933,000. 96.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

In other news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 59,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $4,112,704.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $49,303.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,463 shares of company stock valued at $15,459,180. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

LSCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.13.

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $56.33 on Tuesday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $39.08 and a 52 week high of $85.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.13.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.