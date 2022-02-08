Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LSCC opened at $56.33 on Tuesday. Lattice Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $39.08 and a fifty-two week high of $85.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LSCC shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.13.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $159,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 1,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $85,035.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,463 shares of company stock valued at $15,459,180 over the last ninety days. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,422.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,852,000 after buying an additional 529,738 shares during the period. 96.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

