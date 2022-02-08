LGI Homes (LGIH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.28 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $117.47 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 13.59. LGI Homes has a fifty-two week low of $105.07 and a fifty-two week high of $188.00.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

In other LGI Homes news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total value of $384,857.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LGI Homes stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.60.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.