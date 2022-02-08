LGL Partners LLC Grows Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

LGL Partners LLC raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,334 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Apple comprises 2.8% of LGL Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management grew its holdings in Apple by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 22,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,991 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,404 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI raised Apple to a “top pick” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.56.

Shares of AAPL opened at $171.66 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.95 and a 200-day moving average of $157.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

