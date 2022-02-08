Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.02 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) will report sales of $9.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Li-Cycle’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.83 million and the highest is $12.20 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Li-Cycle will report full year sales of $65.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $54.20 million to $72.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $287.79 million, with estimates ranging from $254.67 million to $318.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Li-Cycle.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($1.28). Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 3,072.40% and a negative return on equity of 800.82%.

LICY has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Li-Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.56.

Shares of LICY opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.46. Li-Cycle has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Li-Cycle in the third quarter valued at about $119,000.

