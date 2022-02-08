LifeWorks (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) Trading Down 0%

LifeWorks Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) dropped 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.48 and last traded at $21.54. Approximately 505 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.55.

MSIXF has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on LifeWorks from C$39.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank cut their target price on LifeWorks from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial cut LifeWorks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. CIBC lowered their price target on LifeWorks from C$38.00 to C$36.50 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on LifeWorks from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.30.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.39.

LifeWorks, Inc engages in the provision of human resource consulting and technology services. Its solutions includes employee assistance program; health and wellness; benefits and pension outsourcing; absence management solutions; and health plan solutions. The company was founded by William Frank Morneau, Sr.

