Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.14

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.14 and traded as low as $5.70. Lightbridge shares last traded at $6.04, with a volume of 94,837 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.14. The company has a market capitalization of $46.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 3.29.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The energy company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Lightbridge by 10.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,293 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lightbridge by 89.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,327 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 15,267 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lightbridge by 11.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,351 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lightbridge by 53.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 223,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 78,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

Lightbridge Company Profile (NASDAQ:LTBR)

Lightbridge Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of next generation nuclear fuel. It offers Lightbridge Fuel, a proprietary next generation nuclear fuel technology for current and future reactors. The company was founded on January 8, 1992 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

