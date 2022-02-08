LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.09

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.09 and traded as high as $1.17. LightInTheBox shares last traded at $1.11, with a volume of 105,644 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $124.40 million, a PE ratio of 111.11 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.09.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $98.71 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LITB. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in LightInTheBox by 43.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in LightInTheBox during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in LightInTheBox during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in LightInTheBox during the second quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in LightInTheBox by 46.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,004,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 318,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

About LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB)

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online.

