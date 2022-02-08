Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) PT Lowered to C$41.00

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$100.00 to C$41.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LSPD. Barclays dropped their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$57.00 to C$50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upgraded Lightspeed POS to a “buy” rating and set a C$102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$130.00 to C$80.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$104.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed POS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$93.06.

Lightspeed POS stock opened at C$39.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$48.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$93.90. Lightspeed POS has a 12 month low of C$33.19 and a 12 month high of C$165.87. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

