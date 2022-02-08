LIXIL (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Trading 2% Higher

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY)’s stock price traded up 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.91 and last traded at $44.91. 622 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 1,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.04.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.44.
About LIXIL (OTCMKTS:JSGRY)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LIXIL (JSGRY)
- onsemi Bottoms, Institutional Activity Turns Bullish
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
- Bottom Fishing For Johnson Outdoors
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Abbott Stock is an Oversold Play
Receive News & Ratings for LIXIL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LIXIL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.