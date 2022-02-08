Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) Trading Up 5.4%

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) was up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.42 and last traded at $1.37. Approximately 273,761 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 280,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lizhi from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

The firm has a market cap of $63.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.90.

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $78.35 million for the quarter. Lizhi had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 72.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Lizhi in the 2nd quarter worth $6,763,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Lizhi in the 2nd quarter worth $6,180,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lizhi by 210.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 488,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 331,267 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lizhi by 1,263.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 244,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 226,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Lizhi by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 140,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 65,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Lizhi Company Profile (NASDAQ:LIZI)

Lizhi Inc operates an online user-generated content audio community, interactive audio entertainment platform, and online audio platform in China and the United States. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company also offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content.

