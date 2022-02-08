LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,559 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,514 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ by 7.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ by 5.2% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in LKQ by 0.4% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 68,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LKQ by 1.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,668 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ by 1.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ stock opened at $55.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $36.33 and a one year high of $60.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.54.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LKQ shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.80.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

