Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $47.61

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 47.61 ($0.64) and traded as high as GBX 52.77 ($0.71). Lloyds Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 52.59 ($0.71), with a volume of 137,614,336 shares.

LLOY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 63 ($0.85) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 63 ($0.85) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 58.29 ($0.79).

The firm has a market capitalization of £37.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 49.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 47.61.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers bought 144,612 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of £67,967.64 ($91,910.26).

About Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

