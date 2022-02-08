Lloyds Banking Group’s (LLOY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 52 ($0.70) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on LLOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 63 ($0.85) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 51 ($0.69) to GBX 54 ($0.73) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 63 ($0.85) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 65 ($0.88) to GBX 63 ($0.85) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 58.29 ($0.79).

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at GBX 53.01 ($0.72) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £37.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of GBX 36.27 ($0.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 56 ($0.76). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 49.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 47.61.

In other news, insider William Chalmers purchased 144,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of £67,967.64 ($91,910.26).

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

