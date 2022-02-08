Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Boosts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,178 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,372 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Miramar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the third quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 33,973 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,578,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 745,393 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $211,652,000 after acquiring an additional 13,271 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 100,264 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,266,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Makena Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 34.0% in the third quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 55,934 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,769,000 after purchasing an additional 14,180 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 24.8% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 4,915,628 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,385,814,000 after purchasing an additional 976,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

Microsoft stock opened at $300.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $224.26 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $320.05 and a 200-day moving average of $311.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

