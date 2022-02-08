Loop Capital Trims Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Target Price to $30.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $35.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.09% from the company’s previous close.

BMBL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on Bumble in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bumble from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI raised Bumble from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bumble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $27.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.63. Bumble has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $84.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.72.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $200.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.53 million. Bumble had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 41.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bumble will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMBL. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Bumble during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Bumble by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 25,339 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Bumble by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Bumble by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

