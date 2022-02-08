LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $94.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) will post $94.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $93.35 million and the highest is $95.00 million. LSI Industries posted sales of $72.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full-year sales of $408.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $407.51 million to $410.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $435.11 million, with estimates ranging from $425.22 million to $445.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover LSI Industries.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on LYTS. began coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYTS opened at $7.23 on Tuesday. LSI Industries has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $194.63 million, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYTS. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in LSI Industries during the third quarter worth $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in LSI Industries by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in LSI Industries in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in LSI Industries in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in LSI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

