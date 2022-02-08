Luceco plc (LON:LUCE) Insider John Hornby Sells 2,950,000 Shares

Luceco plc (LON:LUCE) insider John Hornby sold 2,950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 300 ($4.06), for a total transaction of £8,850,000 ($11,967,545.64).

Luceco stock opened at GBX 314 ($4.25) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £504.91 million and a P/E ratio of 14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.45, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Luceco plc has a 1 year low of GBX 231 ($3.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 513 ($6.94). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 322.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 362.98.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 520 ($7.03) price target on shares of Luceco in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, and LED Lighting segments. The company offers interior lighting products, including panel, downlight, battens, and high bay; and exterior lighting products, such as floodlights, bulkheads, road lanterns, and bollards, as well as retrofit lamps and tubes, industrial lighting, exterior commercial and domestic site inspection, and lighting control products.

