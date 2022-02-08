Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LUCD. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. started coverage on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

LUCD opened at $3.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.90. Lucid Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $13.52.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lucid Diagnostics stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:LUCD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 133,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.36% of Lucid Diagnostics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Lucid Diagnostics Company Profile

Lucid Diagnostics Inc is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc Lucid Diagnostics Inc is based in NEW YORK.

