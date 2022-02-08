Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.100-$0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Lument Finance Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.380-$0.400 EPS.

LFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a buy rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lument Finance Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lument Finance Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.50.

Shares of Lument Finance Trust stock opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $77.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 24.30 and a current ratio of 24.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.58. Lument Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $4.48.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Lument Finance Trust had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 9.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Lument Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lument Finance Trust stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Lument Finance Trust worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity; commercial mortgage-backed securities; mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and; other CRE debt instruments.

