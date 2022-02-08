Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.380-$0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Lument Finance Trust also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.100-$0.120 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Lument Finance Trust in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lument Finance Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Lument Finance Trust in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a buy rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.50.

LFT stock opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 24.30 and a quick ratio of 24.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $77.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.27. Lument Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $4.48.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Lument Finance Trust had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 9.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.54%. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lument Finance Trust stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.50% of Lument Finance Trust worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 29.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity; commercial mortgage-backed securities; mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and; other CRE debt instruments.

