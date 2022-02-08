Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,444 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.12% of Lumentum worth $7,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter valued at $179,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 5.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 620,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,876,000 after buying an additional 32,814 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 11.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Lumentum news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $476,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 1,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total value of $96,536.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,143 shares of company stock valued at $669,822. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $92.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.11. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $108.90. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.87.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $446.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LITE. Barclays boosted their target price on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lumentum from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.81.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

