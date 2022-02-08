Mackay Shields LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 39,252.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,484,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392,484,673 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 61.37% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Madison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 30,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,063,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,978,000. Maryland Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,586,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $411.16 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $341.92 and a 12-month high of $441.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $423.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $416.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

