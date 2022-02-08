Mackay Shields LLC Sells 2,187 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TAP. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $47.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $42.46 and a 52-week high of $61.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently -66.02%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.80.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

