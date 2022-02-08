Mackay Shields LLC Sells 4,796 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,796 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in L. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Loews by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Loews by 862.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Loews during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Loews by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Loews during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE L opened at $60.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.90. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $47.22 and a 52 week high of $63.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.52.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $25,102.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 5,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $305,271.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

