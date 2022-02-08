Mackay Shields LLC Takes Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,323,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 21.3% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the second quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 14.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,719,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,726,000 after purchasing an additional 587,825 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 6.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 260,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,968,000 after purchasing an additional 14,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the third quarter worth approximately $1,290,000.

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $76.95 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.14. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $130.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of -137.41 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ceridian HCM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on Ceridian HCM from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.92.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total transaction of $665,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $52,685,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 519,084 shares of company stock worth $54,618,597 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

