Mackay Shields LLC Trims Stock Holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 127,695 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 214,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 49,573 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 287,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 49,282 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 12,719 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 220,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 89,011 shares during the period.

BNY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

BNY opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.92. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $13.21 and a 52 week high of $16.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on July 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

